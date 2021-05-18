LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €155.60 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €155.60 ($183.06) price target on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEG. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €136.88 ($161.04).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of FRA LEG opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a twelve month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a twelve month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €115.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of €117.92.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.