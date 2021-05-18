Stifel Nicolaus Trims The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $650.00

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $700.00 to $650.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a research report on Friday, March 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of The Trade Desk from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $749.14.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

NASDAQ TTD opened at $507.64 on Monday. The Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $269.00 and a 12 month high of $972.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 173.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $768.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk shares are scheduled to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The company had revenue of $219.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Trade Desk news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 3,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $2,966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,697,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.01, for a total transaction of $3,080,035.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 117,153 shares of company stock valued at $86,539,672. Company insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $2,414,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 70.0% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 18.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in The Trade Desk by 384.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.