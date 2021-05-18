Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) had its price target trimmed by SVB Leerink from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Veracyte’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VCYT. Truist started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Veracyte from $88.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Veracyte from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veracyte from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $35.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.62 and a beta of 0.77. Veracyte has a 12 month low of $22.69 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.86.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 30.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 52,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $2,567,460.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,847.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 4,427 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $213,691.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Veracyte by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,854 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 25,318 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the fourth quarter worth $2,261,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Veracyte by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 96,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 17,501 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Veracyte during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veracyte during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to identify patients with benign thyroid nodules among those with indeterminate cytopathology results in order to rule out unnecessary thyroid surgery; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier that help physicians to differentiate idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis from other interstitial lung diseases without the need for surgery; and Prosigna Breast Cancer Prognostic Gene Signature Assay test that informs next steps for patients with early-stage breast cancer, as well as provides cancer subtype classification information.

