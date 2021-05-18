Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $126.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $112.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WYNN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $113.19.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $124.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.32. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $67.54 and a 1 year high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The casino operator reported ($2.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.00) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $725.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.29 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 235.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

