Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Stock Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,381,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,618 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.96% of Owens & Minor worth $118,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Owens & Minor by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 221,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Owens & Minor alerts:

Shares of NYSE OMI opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $39.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.64. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.81, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is presently 1.79%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OMI shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

In other Owens & Minor news, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $208,976.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,998.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan A. Leon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $164,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,644 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,775 shares of company stock worth $3,772,596. 2.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens & Minor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens & Minor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.