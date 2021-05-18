Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Stock Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,497 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.03% of UniFirst worth $120,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UniFirst alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $248.00 target price (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

In other UniFirst news, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $217,895.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,902,379.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.89, for a total transaction of $110,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,979.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,161 shares of company stock worth $478,661. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNF opened at $224.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.03. UniFirst Co. has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.47 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 7.48%. On average, research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is currently 14.03%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.