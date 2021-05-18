Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Southern were worth $119,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $2,067,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 17,366 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,256,333.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of The Southern from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of SO opened at $64.44 on Tuesday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $50.40 and a 1 year high of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.43 and a 200-day moving average of $61.28.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

