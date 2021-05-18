Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Cut to $275.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BABA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. CLSA lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Macquarie reiterated an outperform rating and set a $407.00 price target (down previously from $421.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $311.27.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA opened at $211.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $228.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.95. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $196.70 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Alibaba Group by 129.4% in the fourth quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 144,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 81,575 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.