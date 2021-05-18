PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Receives Neutral Rating from CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$15.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSK. Eight Capital increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 price target on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$15.14.

Shares of PSK opened at C$14.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$13.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.82. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.83 and a twelve month high of C$14.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from PrairieSky Royalty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.87%.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

