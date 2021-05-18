Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) PT Lowered to C$19.50

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research note published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Westshore Terminals Investment from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of Westshore Terminals Investment stock opened at C$19.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 9.60. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 12 month low of C$13.12 and a 12 month high of C$21.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.75.

Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.77 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Westshore Terminals Investment’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States.

