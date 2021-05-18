Payfare (TSE:PAY) PT Raised to C$9.25

Payfare (TSE:PAY) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s previous close.

TSE PAY opened at C$7.17 on Monday. Payfare has a one year low of C$4.51 and a one year high of C$8.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$308.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23.

About Payfare

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payment and mobile banking solutions to gig economy workers. The company offers PayFare, a platform solution for worker pay. It serves investors and financial institutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

