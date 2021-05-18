National Bank Financial Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$44.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial to C$44.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Cfra set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$32.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$24.69. SNC-Lavalin Group has a one year low of C$17.50 and a one year high of C$33.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

