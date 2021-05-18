Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce $4.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.23 billion. WESCO International reported sales of $2.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full-year sales of $17.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.99 billion to $17.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.58 billion to $17.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share.

WCC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on WESCO International from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on WESCO International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on WESCO International from $96.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on WESCO International from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.78.

In other news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $320,563.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares in the company, valued at $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Engel sold 59,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total value of $6,102,278.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,775,185.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,353 shares of company stock worth $7,379,749 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 32.7% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 3.4% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Shares of WESCO International stock opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 12 month low of $26.07 and a 12 month high of $111.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.37.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

