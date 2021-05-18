Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target Raised to C$112.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$112.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from $92.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Onex from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $102.80.

Shares of ONEXF stock opened at $72.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.62. Onex has a 1-year low of $38.95 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.39.

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $781.00 million for the quarter.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

