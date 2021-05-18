DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

DLHC stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $128.71 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.13. DLH has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. DLH had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 3.40%. On average, analysts anticipate that DLH will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in DLH by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DLH by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in DLH by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DLH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DLH in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

