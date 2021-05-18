Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Price Target Cut to C$10.25 by Analysts at Raymond James

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$12.50 to C$10.25 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut Centerra Gold from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Centerra Gold from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Centerra Gold from $19.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.69.

Shares of CGAU stock opened at $7.19 on Monday. Centerra Gold has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $14.66.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

