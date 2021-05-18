Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $50.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.96.

PAAS opened at $33.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.41.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 87.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Pan American Silver by 224.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Pan American Silver by 159.3% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

