SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SKYT. Cowen initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ SKYT opened at $19.36 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

