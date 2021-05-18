Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has $44.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Macquarie raised Discovery from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America upgraded Discovery from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Discovery from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discovery from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Discovery has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.70.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $33.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. Discovery has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discovery will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery news, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $16,944,477.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Savalle Sims sold 30,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total value of $1,584,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after purchasing an additional 96,008 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $301,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Discovery by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Discovery during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

