UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Earns Neutral Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group restated their neutral rating on shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $15.58 on Monday. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $16.31. The company has a market cap of $57.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. UBS Group had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in UBS Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in UBS Group by 40.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in UBS Group by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in UBS Group by 112.4% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,318 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, as well as lending solutions, to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.