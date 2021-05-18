Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at SVB Leerink

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) had its target price lowered by SVB Leerink from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company.

Bolt Biotherapeutics stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $43.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.33.

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($14.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($12.78).

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOLT. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $240,000.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company develops BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; and BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers.

