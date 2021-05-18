Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.80 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$4.59 to C$9.44 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered Aurora Cannabis from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average target price of C$9.54.

Shares of Aurora Cannabis stock opened at C$8.50 on Monday. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.44.

In other Aurora Cannabis news, Director Michael Singer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.58, for a total value of C$389,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$27,685.66.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

