$80,000.00 in Sales Expected for Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 18th, 2021


Equities analysts expect Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) to report $80,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $80,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $70,000.00. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full-year sales of $600,000.00 for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570,000.00 to $630,000.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.38 million, with estimates ranging from $3.36 million to $3.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 151.69% and a negative net margin of 12,916.77%.

Several analysts have commented on MOTS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Motus GI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Motus GI from $2.50 to $2.05 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motus GI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOTS. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth about $327,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Motus GI by 4,369.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 504,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 493,588 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Motus GI by 74.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 21,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Motus GI during the first quarter worth $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOTS opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $47.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.79.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, provides endoscopy solutions that enhance clinical outcomes and the cost-efficiency associated with colonoscopy in the United States and Israel. Its flagship product is the Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleaning of a poorly prepared colon during the colonoscopy procedure.

