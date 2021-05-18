Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from $5.25 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Americas Silver from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down from $5.25) on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.28.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $1.65 on Monday. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $219.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.82.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 91.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Americas Silver will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. swisspartners Ltd. acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Capital CS Group LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 113.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526 shares during the last quarter. Mark Stevens acquired a new stake in Americas Silver in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Americas Silver by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 28,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

About Americas Silver

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

