Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems, or computers that can see. Cognex is the world’s leader in the machine vision industry, having shipped more than 200,000 vision systems, representing nearly $1.5 billion in cumulative revenue, since the company’s founding time. Cognex’s Modular Vision Systems Division, headquartered in Natick, Massachusetts, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for automating the manufacture of a wide range of discrete items and for assuring their quality. Cognex’s Surface Inspection Systems Division, headquartered in Alameda, California, specializes in machine vision systems that are used for inspecting the surfaces of products manufactured in a continuous fashion, such as metals, papers and plastics. “

Get Cognex alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.63.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $74.11 on Monday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $53.65 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.65.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In related news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total transaction of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,909,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,280,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,236,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 236,377 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 452,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,558,000 after acquiring an additional 51,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Bar Chart

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.