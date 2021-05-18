Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Poseida Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $8.84 on Monday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $17.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Poseida Therapeutics will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,181 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $546,078.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,185,506.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of Poseida Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $33,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,693.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,303,487 over the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,548,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,987,000 after acquiring an additional 593,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 41.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

