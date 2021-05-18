ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd. is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing. The Company develops and offers complete turnkey solutions covering front-end engineering testing, wafer probing and final testing as well as IC packaging, materials and electronic manufacturing services. It operates primarily in Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, Malaysia, Mexico, United States and Europe. ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd, formerly known as ASE Industrial Holding Co., is based in Kaohsiung, Taiwan. “

Get ASE Technology alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ASE Technology from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of ASX opened at $7.44 on Monday. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.93 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASX. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in ASE Technology by 11.3% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASE Technology (ASX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASE Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASE Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.