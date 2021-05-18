SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) PT Raised to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) had its target price increased by National Bank Financial from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$23.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$29.64.

Get SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst alerts:

Shares of TSE SRU.UN opened at C$29.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.20. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52 week low of C$19.25 and a 52 week high of C$29.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.26.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.