Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) PT Lowered to $13.00

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.17.

Tufin Software Technologies stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.44. Tufin Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.07. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 411,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 37,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 104.1% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 98,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 439,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after buying an additional 241,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.37% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

