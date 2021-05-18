Scotiabank Lowers Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$96.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$480.00 to C$96.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CP has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$495.00 to C$517.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$500.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$540.00 to C$525.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Desjardins upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$511.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$424.25.

Shares of CP stock opened at C$93.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$446.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$444.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.89. The firm has a market cap of C$62.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$63.89 and a 12 month high of C$98.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.77%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

