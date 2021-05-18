Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$42.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James restated a strong-buy rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Exchange Income to C$44.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Exchange Income from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$45.35.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$39.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$39.22 and a 200 day moving average price of C$38.13. Exchange Income has a 52-week low of C$22.54 and a 52-week high of C$41.95.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$301.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$281.02 million. Analysts forecast that Exchange Income will post 2.8900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 204.67%.

In related news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.60, for a total value of C$208,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$513,260.80.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

