Onex (TSE:ONEX) Price Target Increased to C$100.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$94.00 to C$100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ONEX has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$106.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$88.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Onex from C$89.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:ONEX opened at C$87.29 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$74.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 16.22 and a quick ratio of 15.99. Onex has a one year low of C$56.12 and a one year high of C$87.50. The company has a market cap of C$7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

