Laurentian Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$13.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its target price upped by Laurentian from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.86.

TSE:IBG opened at C$10.62 on Monday. IBI Group has a one year low of C$3.90 and a one year high of C$10.93. The stock has a market cap of C$332.03 million and a P/E ratio of 24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.98.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.11). The firm had revenue of C$98.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$95.16 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IBI Group will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

