Amgen’s (AMGN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AMGN. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities restated an underweight rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays cut their target price on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $255.86.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $252.38 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.75. Amgen has a one year low of $210.28 and a one year high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.01 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $4,241,736.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1,587.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

