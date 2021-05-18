Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mitek Systems, Inc. is primarily engaged in the development and sale of software products with particular focus on intelligent character recognition and forms processing technology, products and services for the document imaging markets. They develop, market and support what they believe to be the most accurate Automated Document Recognition (ADR) products commercially available for the recognition of hand printed characters. “

MITK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITK opened at $16.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.66 million, a PE ratio of 91.06 and a beta of 0.32. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 17.19%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitek Systems will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $780,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 64.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

