DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Now Covered by Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $29.82 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $38.28.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

