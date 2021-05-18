NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NPCE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $21.72 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 235,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,995,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 588,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,999,995. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank M. Fischer bought 50,000 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 93,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,947. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 287,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,984 in the last ninety days.

About NeuroPace

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

