NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on NPCE. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ NPCE opened at $21.72 on Monday. NeuroPace has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $27.38.
About NeuroPace
NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. Its RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.
