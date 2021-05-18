Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) PT Raised to $54.00

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) had its target price raised by Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on CSSE. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock opened at $36.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.24. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $39.19. The stock has a market cap of $509.05 million, a PE ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 1.67.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. On average, analysts predict that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 134.4% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.64% of the company’s stock.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based video-on-demand (VOD) networks, including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, EspaÃ±olflix, and FrightPix.

Recommended Story: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.