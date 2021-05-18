United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) PT Raised to $44.00 at Citigroup

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of United States Cellular in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $57.00 to $50.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.81.

NYSE USM opened at $37.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $38.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.70.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 5.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Samuel Crowley sold 2,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total transaction of $73,434.57. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,284.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,570 shares of company stock valued at $597,695 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 15.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

