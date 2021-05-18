Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Oppenheimer

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NYSE:FTCH opened at $40.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.53. Farfetch has a fifty-two week low of $12.83 and a fifty-two week high of $73.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 3.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 77.29% and a negative return on equity of 81.22%. The firm had revenue of $485.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Farfetch by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

