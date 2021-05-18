Analysts Expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) will post sales of $1.48 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Barrett Business Services posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year sales of $6.22 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.29%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BBSI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBSI opened at $74.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.47. Barrett Business Services has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $79.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.14%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

