VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of VQS opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.59.

About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

