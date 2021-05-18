VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Price Target Increased to C$9.50 by Analysts at Acumen Capital

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price target lifted by Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Shares of VQS opened at C$7.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.10 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.71 and a 12-month high of C$7.59.
About VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V)
