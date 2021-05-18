Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €192.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BC8. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Independent Research set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Bechtle and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €179.71 ($211.43).

ETR BC8 opened at €151.80 ($178.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.12. Bechtle has a 1-year low of €141.50 ($166.47) and a 1-year high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €164.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is €168.59.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

