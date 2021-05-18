Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €25.26 ($29.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 53.71. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €10.97 ($12.91) and a fifty-two week high of €25.20 ($29.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

