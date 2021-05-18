Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) Given a €31.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on Wacker Neuson and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.60 ($28.94).

Shares of ETR WAC opened at €25.26 ($29.72) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion and a PE ratio of 53.71. Wacker Neuson has a fifty-two week low of €10.97 ($12.91) and a fifty-two week high of €25.20 ($29.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.35, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Wacker Neuson Company Profile

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

