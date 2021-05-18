LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) Given “Buy” Rating at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:LXS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on LXS. Morgan Stanley set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €67.93 ($79.92).

Shares of LXS stock opened at €63.02 ($74.14) on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of €41.31 ($48.60) and a 1-year high of €67.38 ($79.27). The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €62.75 and a 200-day moving average of €60.81.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, additives, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials.

