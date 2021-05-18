ATB Capital Boosts SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$42.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its target price boosted by ATB Capital from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.50 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.00.

SNC opened at C$32.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.96. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 52 week low of C$17.50 and a 52 week high of C$33.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

