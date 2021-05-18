Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price objective lifted by MKM Partners from $38.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tapestry from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $26.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. OTR Global upgraded Tapestry to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tapestry currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Shares of TPR opened at $47.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of -29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tapestry will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director Ivan Menezes sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $234,051.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,880.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Tapestry during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Tapestry by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. 85.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

