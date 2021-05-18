SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Get SkyWater Technology alerts:

SKYT stock opened at $19.36 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $22.42.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWater Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWater Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.