Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $51.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Forrester Research, Inc. is a global research and advisory firm serving professionals in 13 key roles across three distinct client segments. Their clients face progressively complex business and technology decisions every day. To help them understand, strategize, and act upon opportunities brought by change, Forrester provides proprietary research, consumer and business data, custom consulting, events and online communities, and peer-to-peer executive programs. They guide leaders in business technology, marketing and strategy, and the technology industry through independent fact-based insight, ensuring their business success today and tomorrow. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Forrester Research from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

FORR opened at $45.60 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.47 and its 200-day moving average is $42.87. The company has a market cap of $872.28 million, a P/E ratio of 69.09, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $29.38 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.26. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $113.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Forrester Research will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $46,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,103 shares in the company, valued at $695,040.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock worth $91,810. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Forrester Research by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forrester Research in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Research, Consulting, and Events segments. Its primary subscription research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

