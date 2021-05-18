G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel, small-molecule therapies which address significant unmet needs in the treatment of cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of CDK4/6, Trilaciclib (G1T28), G1T38 and G1T48. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Research Triangle Park, NC. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. G1 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTHX opened at $21.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $902.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. G1 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.44. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $597,000.00. Also, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,953,650. Insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after purchasing an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,827,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 159,467 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,598,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,468,000 after purchasing an additional 47,938 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,373,000 after buying an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,580,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares during the period. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

